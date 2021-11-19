Founders Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 585,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

