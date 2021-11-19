Founders Capital Management Sells 2,343 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.5% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $111.93. 459,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,717. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.