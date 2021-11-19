Founders Capital Management Sells 3,220 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 452,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,344,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

