Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,282,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $47,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in FOX by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

