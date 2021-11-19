Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,129. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

