Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

FMS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,575. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $535,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

