Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $119.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.13. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.60 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Stephens lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.