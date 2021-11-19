Frontier Trading Down 11.1% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $64.99 million and $9.25 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

