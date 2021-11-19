FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.41

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.41 and traded as high as $61.60. FRP shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 11,414 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $576.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

In related news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FRP by 115.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FRP in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the second quarter valued at $6,618,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

