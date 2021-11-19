fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 7,631,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,338,178. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

