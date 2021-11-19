FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $20.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.32 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $76.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 589,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,183,072. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

