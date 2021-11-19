Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) to Issue GBX 3.90 Dividend

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 680.89 ($8.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £420.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 795.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSTA shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

