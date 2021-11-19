Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

Funko stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 325,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,887. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $891.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.81.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304 in the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Funko by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Funko by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

