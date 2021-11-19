F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,449 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.28.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $320.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.94 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

