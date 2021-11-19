F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,525 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

