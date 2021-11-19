F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lumentum worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,284 shares of company stock worth $5,101,837. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.