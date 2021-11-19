FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 212,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.