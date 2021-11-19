FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

AKU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

