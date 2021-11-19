FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.