FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,996,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

