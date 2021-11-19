FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NorthWest Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:NWS)

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWest Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13).

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWest Copper in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NorthWest Copper (CVE:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

