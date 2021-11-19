FY2021 Earnings Estimate for VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) – Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for VIQ Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.90.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VQS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

