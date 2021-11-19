FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 437.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

