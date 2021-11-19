FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

