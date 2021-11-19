FY2021 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 106,529 shares of company stock valued at $138,819. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

