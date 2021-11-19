FY2021 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.83). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

ALXO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 3.05. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $117.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,829 shares of company stock worth $8,137,318. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

