FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Raised by Analyst

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.