FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Cut by Analyst

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNMR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of -0.45.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,742,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 209,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.