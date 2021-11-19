FY2021 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $34.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $34.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

