FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

