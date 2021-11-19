FY2021 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. TeraGo has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. The stock has a market cap of C$110.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.98.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.