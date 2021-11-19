FY2021 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
