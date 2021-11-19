FY2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $12.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

WLL opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.