FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Akumin Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

AKU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Clarus Securities increased their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

