FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Akumin Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
AKU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Clarus Securities increased their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
