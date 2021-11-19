FY2022 EPS Estimates for Innate Pharma S.A. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innate Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

IPHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

