FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Reduced by Analyst

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39).

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDNA. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

MDNA stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.91. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

