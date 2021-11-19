FY2022 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Olympus in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.