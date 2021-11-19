FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bath & Body Works Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.47. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.