FY2025 EPS Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
