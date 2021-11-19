Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRTX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

