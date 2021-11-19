Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $12.37. 172,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

