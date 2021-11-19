GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of GGN opened at $3.93 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
