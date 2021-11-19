GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.93 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

