Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMDA. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.79.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.