Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

