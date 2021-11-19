GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$65.00.
Several other analysts have also commented on GDI. CIBC dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.33.
GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$40.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
