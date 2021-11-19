GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$65.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDI. CIBC dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$40.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

