Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GECFF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

GECFF stock remained flat at $$138.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gecina has a 12-month low of $134.52 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

