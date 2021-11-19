Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $66.69. 16,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

