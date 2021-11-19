Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 104,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Gentherm by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 258.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of THRM opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

