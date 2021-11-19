GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $634.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $675,957.51 and approximately $634.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.60 or 0.00377213 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,551.25 or 0.98858421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001774 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

