Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OVID shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

