Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Immersion worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 135.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immersion by 149.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.02 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

